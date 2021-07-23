Russia approves EUR2.3bn in funding for civil aviation equipment

Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov announced more than RUB200 billion (EUR2.3 billion) has been allocated from the National Wealth Fund to finance procurement of civil aviation equipment (TASS, 21-Jul-2021). Funding will include commercial aviation equipment, regional and helicopter equipment and airfield systems. Russia's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov also confirmed part of the finding will go towards air navigation systems and integration of drones into Russian airspace.