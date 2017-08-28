Royal Schiphol Group: 1H2017 in line with forecasts, around 68m pax to be handled in 2017

Royal Schiphol Group president and CEO Jos Nilhuis confirmed (25-Aug-2017) interim 1H2017 results are in line with previously issued forecasts, while projecting Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to handle around 68 million passengers in 2017. The company's slight decrease in net result is "mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue from airport charges", with charges reducing 7.1% as of 01-Apr-2017. The groups stated the decrease in revenue is "partly compensated" by the 8.6% increase in passenger numbers. Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased by 6.5% to EUR439 million, mainly caused by a "substantial" growth in passenger numbers and the "additional operational measures to streamline this growth". [more - original PR - English/Dutch]