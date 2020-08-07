Become a CAPA Member
7-Aug-2020 2:41 PM

Royal Jordanian reduces employee salaries by up to 40% from Mar-2020 to Jun-2020

Royal Jordanian implemented (06-Aug-2020) the following measures, in order to lessen the impacts of COVID-19 on the company:

  • Reduced share of old age retirement contributions for Mar/Apr/May-2020;
  • Reduced contribution to old age and early retirement insurance, effective from Jun-2020 until Dec-2020;
  • Reduced employee salaries in the range of 20% to 40%, according to their roles in Mar/Apr/May/Jun-2020 and the 13th salary in 2020;
  • Paid 20% of employees' monthly salaries in Apr/May-2020, a maximum of JOD250 (USD352.61) per employee. The Social Security Corporation contributed between JOD165 (USD232.72) to JOD500 (USD705.22) per employee per month. [more - original PR]

