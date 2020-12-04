4-Dec-2020 3:57 PM
Royal Air Maroc launches complimentary COVID-19 medical insurance
Royal Air Maroc, via its official website, stated (02-Dec-2020) it will offer free COVID-19 medical insurance for eligible passengers for up to 31 days after departure. The scheme includes coverage for up to EUR150,000 in medical expenses for passengers diagnosed with COVID-19 while travelling with the airline. Passengers required to quarantine will also be eligible to claim up to EUR100 per day for the period under the scheme.