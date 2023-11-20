Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Nov-2023 1:04 PM

Rotterdam The Hague Airport signs long term SAF agreement with Shell

Rotterdam The Hague Airport signed (17-Nov-2023) a long term agreement with Shell Aviation to blend sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all aircraft fuelled at the airport, starting from 2024. The airport aims for 8% SAF in 2024, followed by incremental increases of at least 1pp p/a for a total of at least 14% by 2030, exceeding the European blending mandate of 6% and reaching the Dutch aviation sector's target of 14%. The added SAF is expected to lead to a CO2 emissions reduction of approximately 80%. Shell is building a facility able to produce 820,000 tonnes of biofuels p/a at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More