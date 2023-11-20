Rotterdam The Hague Airport signs long term SAF agreement with Shell

Rotterdam The Hague Airport signed (17-Nov-2023) a long term agreement with Shell Aviation to blend sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all aircraft fuelled at the airport, starting from 2024. The airport aims for 8% SAF in 2024, followed by incremental increases of at least 1pp p/a for a total of at least 14% by 2030, exceeding the European blending mandate of 6% and reaching the Dutch aviation sector's target of 14%. The added SAF is expected to lead to a CO2 emissions reduction of approximately 80%. Shell is building a facility able to produce 820,000 tonnes of biofuels p/a at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam. [more - original PR]