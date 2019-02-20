Rosaviatsiya issues draft on provision of rights under Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport concession

Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport launched (19-Feb-2019) the public discussion on the draft of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) order on the provision of the Directorate of the Moscow Transportation Hub, with rights in relation to the concession for the airport. On 25-Dec-2018, Rosaviatsiya signed a 49 year, RUB61 billion (EUR886 million) concession agreement covering new construction and renovation of aviation infrastructure at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR - Russian]