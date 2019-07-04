Rosario Islas Malvinas Airport taking advantage of increase in e-commerce purchases

Rosario Islas Malvinas Airport announced (02-Jul-2019) growth in e-commerce created "new business opportunities and Rosario Airport addresses this challenge". Miami Go and Panamerican Cargo were authorised to operate at the airport and through these carriers the handling of international cargo arriving in Rosario is completed in five days. Rosario Airport cargo manager Carolina Ellero stated: "Since we stated offering this service the airport handled over 3000 purchases made by Rosarians and other citizens of the region, which translates into 58,000kg of merchandise transported under this modality in one year". [more - original PR - Spanish]