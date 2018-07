Romania's CIAS forecasts 32.5m pax at Romanian airports by 2020

Romania's Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Centre (CIAS), in a report entitled: 'Dynamics of commercial air transport passengers in Romania (1999-2017)', stated (25-Jul-2018) Romanian airports handled 155.5 million scheduled and non scheduled passengers from 1999 to 2017. CIAS forecast 25 million commercial air passengers in 2018, 28.5 million passengers in 2019 and 32.5 million passengers in 2020, based on chronological data series and statistical indicators. [more - original PR]