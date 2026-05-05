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    5-May-2026 4:24 PM

    Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 programme director: Ducted gas turbine technology 'is the right solution'

    Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Taskforce programme director Rachel Walker, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) ducted gas turbine technology "is the right solution going forward", adding: "We are obviously looking at things like sustainable aviation fuel". Ms Walker noted: "The work that we're doing right now on durability enhancements and reliability, all of that is equally as important to sustainability". She continued: "Anything we can do to replace fewer parts in the engine, to extend the life of the engine, all of that matters in the ecosystem of sustainability", adding: "All of that learning we can carry through to our future programmes". [more - CAPA TV]

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