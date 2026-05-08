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    8-May-2026 12:37 PM

    Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 programme director: 'Building trust has been a really important aspect'

    Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Taskforce programme director Rachel Walker, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "Building trust has been a really important aspect for us on the Trent 1000 programme". Ms Walker continued: "When we look at things like how do we maintain the engine through washing and using that to maintain time on wing, all of those partnerships are really, really key and things we would want to strengthen and continue into our next programmes". [more - CAPA TV]

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