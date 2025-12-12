Rolls-Royce SVP: 'We have to bring the Trent 1000 back to a point of competitiveness'

Rolls-Royce SVP leasing and marketing Luke Mallows, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "We have to bring the Trent 1000 back to a point of competitiveness. It's been a tough, tough journey and we owe a debt of gratitude to our customers who've been on that journey with us". Mr Mallows also commented on the company's previous focus "perhaps too significantly" on fuel burn as a metric of performance, adding: "Fuel burn has not been the promised land that many of us expected".