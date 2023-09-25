Rolls-Royce partners with Zero Petroleum to develop sustainable energy solutions

Rolls-Royce partnered (22-Sep-2023) with Zero Petroleum to promote further development of Rolls-Royce's power and propulsion solutions with fossil free synthetic fuels. The agreement has the potential to include Zero's entire range of synthetic fuels with data gathered from engine testing used to prove the credentials required to achieve international fuel certification standards. Zero Petroleum CEO Paddy Lowe stated: "We have proven the genuine capabilities of our fuels in a wide variety of vehicles - including a light aircraft, a supercar and a chainsaw. As we move towards full certification of our fuels, we are starting to put in place the commercial realisation of these demonstrations and aim to be running our first large scale production plant two years from now". [more - original PR]