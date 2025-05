Rolls-Royce SVP customers Europe Celine Bouas, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "We're going through an ongoing transformation, we want to be high performing, resilient and growing". Ms Bouas added: "We need to be close to our customers. We need to understand the market. We need to stay very close to all investors as well. We need to own our future".