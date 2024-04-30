Rolls-Royce and Turkish Airlines confirm ongoing strategic partnership and consider new initiatives
Rolls-Royce and Turkish Airlines signed (29-Apr-2024) a joint statement, following the carrier's orders for 80 A350 aircraft, 120 Trent XWB-84 engines and 40 Trent XWB-97 engines. The recent orders will position Turkish Airlines as the world's largest operator of the Trent XWB engine. As part of Rolls-Royce's long term strategy and commitment to Türkiye, the company is exploring the implementation of a number of industrial initiatives. These include the potential development of MRO capability and further supply chain sourcing. Rolls-Royce will work with suppliers to investigate expanding its sourcing activities. The companies also unveiled the Strategic Türkiye Enhanced Programme, which was created by Airbus, Turkish Airlines and aerospace companies in Türkiye to develop the Turkish aerospace industry and create economic value over the next 15 years. Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat stated: "Today marks the commencement of our efforts to help cultivate Turkish aviation companies into prospective suppliers, aligning closely with Airbus' strategic objectives and their newly identified business domains". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]