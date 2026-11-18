18-Nov-2026 4:26 PM
Riyadh Air to resume services from Riyadh to Dubai, Manila and Jakarta
Riyadh Air scheduled (17-Nov-2026) plans to resume services from Riyadh to the following international destinations from late Nov-2026, following a temporary suspension since mid Oct-2026 due to conflict impacting operations at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport:
- Dubai: Twice daily from 22-Nov-2026;
- Manila: Four times weekly from 22-Nov-2026;
- Jakarta: Three times weekly from 23-Nov-2026.
The airline resumed daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service from 09-Nov-2026. [more - Aviation Week]