    Loading
    6-Oct-2026 10:43 AM

    Riyadh Air to commence Riyadh-Jakarta service in Nov-2026

    Riyadh Air announced (05-Oct-2026) plans to commence three times weekly Riyadh-Jakarta service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 16-Nov-2026. Jakarta will be the airline's 16th destination. Riyadh Air will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Riyadh Air built up a Boeing 787-9 network from mid-2026, including three times weekly Kuala Lumpur from 30-Jul-2026 as its first Southeast Asia destination, developed with Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program1. It also launched Bangkok Suvarnabhumi three times weekly on 02-Sep-2026 and scheduled an increase to daily from 09-Nov-20262 3. Riyadh Air commenced Manila on 09-Sep-2026 and planned a move to daily from 19-Oct-20264 5.

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More