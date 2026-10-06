6-Oct-2026 10:43 AM
Riyadh Air to commence Riyadh-Jakarta service in Nov-2026
Riyadh Air announced (05-Oct-2026) plans to commence three times weekly Riyadh-Jakarta service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 16-Nov-2026. Jakarta will be the airline's 16th destination. Riyadh Air will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air built up a Boeing 787-9 network from mid-2026, including three times weekly Kuala Lumpur from 30-Jul-2026 as its first Southeast Asia destination, developed with Saudi Arabia’s Air Connectivity Program1. It also launched Bangkok Suvarnabhumi three times weekly on 02-Sep-2026 and scheduled an increase to daily from 09-Nov-20262 3. Riyadh Air commenced Manila on 09-Sep-2026 and planned a move to daily from 19-Oct-20264 5.