Riyadh Air opens public ticket sales for Riyadh-London Heathrow service
Riyadh Air opened (19-May-2026) public ticket sales for daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service, with plans to commence full service on the route on 01-Jul-2026, following delivery of new Boeing 787-9s in the coming weeks. As previously reported by CAPA, Riyadh Air commenced daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service on 26-Oct-2025, with tickets "available only to Riyadh Air employees and select guests" initially, as part of the airline's Pathway to Perfect operational readiness programme. Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas confirmed the airline plans to expand "our growing network of global destinations [to include] Jeddah, Cairo and Dubai" in the near future. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air expected to take delivery of its first aircraft in the coming weeks, and it previously flagged launches to London Heathrow and Dubai, followed by Cairo, with Cairo planned as a daily 787-9 route.1 Saudia scheduled changes at Heathrow from 18-Apr-2026, suspending three times weekly Dammam-London Heathrow while increasing Jeddah-London Heathrow from 11 to 14 times weekly.2