Riyadh Air opens public ticket sales for Riyadh-London Heathrow service

Riyadh Air expected to take delivery of its first aircraft in the coming weeks, and it previously flagged launches to London Heathrow and Dubai, followed by Cairo, with Cairo planned as a daily 787-9 route.1 Saudia scheduled changes at Heathrow from 18-Apr-2026, suspending three times weekly Dammam-London Heathrow while increasing Jeddah-London Heathrow from 11 to 14 times weekly.2