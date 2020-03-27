Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Mar-2020 8:08 AM

Rex granted authorisation to coordinate with QantasLink and Virgin Australia

Regional Express (Rex) announced (26-Mar-2020) it was granted interim authorisation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on 26-Mar-2020 to coordinate with QantasLink and Virgin Australia on 10 regional routes where Rex competes with QantasLink and/or Virgin Australia:

Rex will enter discussions with QantasLink on how to best service regional communities if there are meaningful assistance packages provided by Australia's Federal, State and Local Governments. Rex deputy chairman John Sharp reported governments "all need to act urgently and decisively to determine specific assistance packages so that the airlines can at lease provide the bare minimum of essential air services to keep the communities running… Eight other regional airlines have given a 24 hour ultimatum to the Federal Government saying they have only days before they collapse". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More