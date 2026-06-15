Republic Airways CEO: 'We are not going to use AI to make decisions'

Republic Airways chairman and CEO David Grizzle, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) "We've made a decision at Republic that even though we risk being a late adopter, we are not going to use AI to make decisions". Mr Grizzle continued: "But we are going to use AI extensively to help humans make better decisions, because we are more comfortable with the outcomes that we think we will get over the long term by pursuing that path". [more - CAPA TV]