Regional Express introduces Intelsat 2Ku WiFi systems on Boeing fleet

Regional Express (Rex) announced (11-Nov-2021) the progressive rollout of WiFi on the airline's fleet of Boeing 737-800 equipment. Intelsat's 2Ku WiFi systems have been installed on four of the fleet of six jets in the 737 fleet and the remaining will soon be similarly equipped. Business class travellers will access complimentary internet WiFi throughout their journey, while passengers in economy will access free internet WiFi until the end of Nov-2021, after which they'll be able to access the internet for a small fee. Rex passengers will also have access to a new inflight entertainment portal, featuring inflight information, weather and free of charge TV shows and movies which will all be refreshed on a regular basis.