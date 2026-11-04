4-Nov-2026 1:05 PM
Regina International Airport becomes first in Canada to launch Flippit service
Regina Airport Authority partnered (03-Nov-2026) with Flippit to launch a service enabling passengers to mail non-permitted personal items to themselves for a flat rate instead of surrendering them at the security screening checkpoint at Regina International Airport. The airport became the first in Canada to offer the service on 06-Oct-2026. Flippit operates at 11 airports in the US. [more - original PR]