Really Cool Airlines CEO: Our brand needed to get people's attention

Really Cool Airlines CEO Patee Sarasin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, commented (05-Nov-2024) on establishing the new airline brand, stating: "I had to come up with something unique, that is not low cost and not country driven but that gets people's attention". Mr Sarasin said the start-up airline plans to establish partnerships with buses and taxis, and intends to "deliver from door-to-door", especially for its "higher-end premium market". Mr Sarasin said the airline's seat arrangements "will not be business or economy, they will be cool, super cool and not so cool". As previously reported by CAPA, the start-up carrier plans to commence operations to Asian destinations including Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as destinations in Europe in 2025.