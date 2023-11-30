Querétaro Intercontinental Airport: 'We have to be creative to sell more'

Querétaro Intercontinental Airport commercial director Juan Carlos Corbella Arreola, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) "We are a big airport with a tiny terminal so we have to develop new commercial places to sell more things". Mr Arreola noted the airport is installing VR headsets with virtual stores and tablets to enable passengers to shop. He added: "We have to be more creative to sell more and to have more income".