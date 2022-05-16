16-May-2022 10:38 AM
Queenstown Airport to resume international services on 23-May-2022
Queenstown Airport announced (16-May-2022) after 330 days without a scheduled international service, Qantas plans to resume Sydney-Queenstown service on 23-May-2022. Qantas is the first airline returning to the Queenstown trans-Tasman route, followed by Jetstar on 02-Jun-2022 and Air New Zealand on 24-Jun-2022. Virgin Australia is planning to re-start services to Queenstown in Nov-2022. Queenstown Airport CEO Glen Sowry says the airlines are seeing strong demand from Australia and activity into Queenstown was predicted to ramp up significantly as winter approaches. Mr Sowry says winter capacity on domestic routes is similar to 2021. [more - original PR]