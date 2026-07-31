Queensland Airports outpaces national average for pax growth in FY2026

Gold Coast Airport’s FY2026 international passengers rose 25% year-on-year, with New Zealand routes up more than 20% and other international routes up more than 53%, supported by Jetstar’s Dunedin and Hamilton launches (Jun-2025), Qantas’ Auckland resumption (Jun-2026), plus new Bali (Jetstar) and Nadi (Fiji Airways) services.1 QAL’s monthly traffic results showed mixed growth through FY2026, including +27% in Mar-2026 and +2% in Jun-2026 across its four airports.2 3