Queensland Airports outpaces national average for pax growth in FY2026
Queensland Airports Limited (QAL) reported (30-Jul-2026) passengers increased 6.2% year-on-year to 8.4 million and international traffic increased 25% in FY2026, ended 30-Jun-2026, "outpacing the national average for airport passenger growth". QAL CEO Amelia Evans attributed the result to strong airline relationships and growing travel demand. QAL added new services, including from Gold Coast to Bali, Fiji, Hamilton, Dunedin and Auckland, and grew capacity in key markets such as Gold Coast-Melbourne, Gold Coast-Sydney and Townsville-Brisbane. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Gold Coast Airport’s FY2026 international passengers rose 25% year-on-year, with New Zealand routes up more than 20% and other international routes up more than 53%, supported by Jetstar’s Dunedin and Hamilton launches (Jun-2025), Qantas’ Auckland resumption (Jun-2026), plus new Bali (Jetstar) and Nadi (Fiji Airways) services.1 QAL’s monthly traffic results showed mixed growth through FY2026, including +27% in Mar-2026 and +2% in Jun-2026 across its four airports.2 3