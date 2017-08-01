Queensland Airports CEO: Airport perspective of planning for mega events is 'long term'

Queensland Airports CEO Chris Mills, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, commented (01-Aug-2017) on the economic benefits of the 2018 Commonwealth Games to the Gold Coast, but stated "from an airport perspective, a lot of the planning and infrastructure is around the long term." Mr Mills also noted the planned introduction of light rail services to Gold Coast Airport will provide "greater connectivity" between the airport, the city and to games facilities. As previously reported by CAPA, new check-in facilities and expansion of the apron capacity are expected for the airport.