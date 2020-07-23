23-Jul-2020 9:59 AM
Qatar reviews travel policies, mandates COVID-19 testing before/upon arrival in Qatar
Qatar's Government Communications Office announced (21-Jul-2020) a number of updates to travel policies effective 01-Aug-2020, including the following:
- Arrivals into Qatar from low risk countries are mandated to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport, and to sign a formal pledge to quarantine for a week. After the quarantine period, the traveller must go to a dedicated health centre and take another COVID-19 test. The traveller's Ehteraz status will change from yellow to green if this test is negative, however the traveller will be transferred to isolation if the test is positive. Arrivals will be exempt from taking a COVID-19 test upon arrival if they obtain a certificate from the low risk country 48 hours before travelling;
- Arrivals into Qatar from countries that have COVID-19 testing centres and which are not included in the list of low risk countries are required to obtain a certificate 48 hours prior to travel, and will be required follow policies and conditions applied to arrivals from low risk countries;
- Arrivals into Qatar from countries that do not offer COVID-19 testing centres and which are not included in the list of low risk countries are required to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense for one week, before then taking a further COVID-19 test and transferring either to isolation or committing to another home quarantine for another week;
- Qatari citizens, spouses and children and permanent residency holders may travel outside the country and return at any time, while adhering to aforementioned procedures;
- Residents will be permitted to return to Qatar from 01-Aug-2020. [more - original PR]