Loading
29-Jan-2018 12:12 PM

Qatar Airways confirms delivery of first A350-1000 for Feb-2018

Qatar Airways confirmed (27-Jan-2018) it expects to receive its first A350-1000 aircraft in Feb-2018. An A350-1000 test aircraft arrived in Doha in late Jan-2018 as the first stop in a demonstration tour of 12 destinations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Qatar Airways is the launch customer for the A350-1000 and has 37 on order. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: "Our expert delivery staff have been working in partnership with Airbus to ensure a prompt entry into service". [more - original PR - English/Arabic]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More