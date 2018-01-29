Qatar Airways confirms delivery of first A350-1000 for Feb-2018

Qatar Airways confirmed (27-Jan-2018) it expects to receive its first A350-1000 aircraft in Feb-2018. An A350-1000 test aircraft arrived in Doha in late Jan-2018 as the first stop in a demonstration tour of 12 destinations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Qatar Airways is the launch customer for the A350-1000 and has 37 on order. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: "Our expert delivery staff have been working in partnership with Airbus to ensure a prompt entry into service". [more - original PR - English/Arabic]