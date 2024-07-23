Qatar Airways unveils Qsuite Next Gen product

Qatar Airways unveiled (22-Jul-2024) its 'Qsuite Next Gen' product for the carrier's upcoming Boeing 777-9 fleet. Features include fully customisable Quad Suites with lie-flat and double beds, Companion Suites in window aisles, 4K OLED Panasonic Astrova manoeuvrable inflight entertainment screens, ambient lighting, privacy controls and increased space. The Qsuite Next Gen will be featured onboard the carrier's 777-9 fleet by 2025. [more - original PR]