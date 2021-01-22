Become a CAPA Member
22-Jan-2021

Qatar Airways to resume Atlanta service from Jun-2021 & add 13 weekly US frequencies

Qatar Airways announced (21-Jan-2021) plans to resume four times weekly Doha-Atlanta service from 01-Jun-2021, along with increasing US frequencies as follows:

Qatar Airways will serve 12 US destinations with the addition of Atlanta and Seattle service, compared to 10 before the outbreak of COVID-19. [more - original PR - English] [more - original PR - Arabic]

