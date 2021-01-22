22-Jan-2021 5:13 AM
Qatar Airways to resume Atlanta service from Jun-2021 & add 13 weekly US frequencies
Qatar Airways announced (21-Jan-2021) plans to resume four times weekly Doha-Atlanta service from 01-Jun-2021, along with increasing US frequencies as follows:
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport: Increasing to 10 times weekly from 04-Mar-2021;
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 10 times weekly from 02-Mar-2021;
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport: Daily from 14-Mar-2021;
- Miami International Airport: Three times weekly from 03-Jul-2021;
- San Francisco International Airport: Daily by 02-Jul-2021;
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: Resuming with four times weekly service on 29-Jan-2021, daily by 01-Jul-2021.
Qatar Airways will serve 12 US destinations with the addition of Atlanta and Seattle service, compared to 10 before the outbreak of COVID-19. [more - original PR - English] [more - original PR - Arabic]