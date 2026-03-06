Loading
6-Mar-2026 1:48 PM

Qatar Airways to operate 'limited number of relief flights' from Muscat and Riyadh to Europe

Qatar Airways announced (05-Mar-2026) plans to "start operating a limited number of relief flights from [05-Mar-2026} to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region", comprising:

The airline stated: "Passengers are kindly requested not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification from Qatar Airways for these flights". [more - original PR]

