6-Mar-2026 1:48 PM
Qatar Airways to operate 'limited number of relief flights' from Muscat and Riyadh to Europe
Qatar Airways announced (05-Mar-2026) plans to "start operating a limited number of relief flights from [05-Mar-2026} to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region", comprising:
- Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome and Amsterdam;
- Riyadh-Frankfurt.
The airline stated: "Passengers are kindly requested not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification from Qatar Airways for these flights". [more - original PR]