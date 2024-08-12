Qatar Airways to increase Copenhagen and Stockholm frequencies from Jan-2025

Qatar Airways is scheduled to increase frequency on the following services, according to OAG:

Doha-Copenhagen: Increase from 12 to 18 times weekly from 06-Jan-2025;

Doha-Stockholm Arlanda: Increase from five times weekly to daily from 13-Jan-2025.

No other carriers are scheduled to operate the routes. As previously reported by CAPA, Finnair plans to suspend Doha services from Copenhagen and Stockholm from 15-Jan-2025.