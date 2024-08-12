Loading
12-Aug-2024 3:15 PM

Qatar Airways to increase Copenhagen and Stockholm frequencies from Jan-2025

Qatar Airways is scheduled to increase frequency on the following services, according to OAG:

  • Doha-Copenhagen: Increase from 12 to 18 times weekly from 06-Jan-2025;
  • Doha-Stockholm Arlanda: Increase from five times weekly to daily from 13-Jan-2025.

No other carriers are scheduled to operate the routes. As previously reported by CAPA, Finnair plans to suspend Doha services from Copenhagen and Stockholm from 15-Jan-2025.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More