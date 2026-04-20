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    20-Apr-2026 4:45 PM

    Qatar Airways expands international network to more than 160 destinations

    Qatar Airways announced (17-Apr-2026) plans to expand its international network to more than 160 destinations from 16-Jun-2026. The revised schedule is valid until 15-Sep-2026. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Qatar Airways previously outlined a phased rebuild of its Doha network, planning a gradual increase to more than 90 destinations under a revised schedule valid until 15-Apr-2026, while continuing to use dedicated flight corridors co-ordinated with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.1 It then projected growth to more than 120 destinations by mid-May-2026 under another revised schedule.2

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