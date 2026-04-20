20-Apr-2026 4:45 PM
Qatar Airways expands international network to more than 160 destinations
Qatar Airways announced (17-Apr-2026) plans to expand its international network to more than 160 destinations from 16-Jun-2026. The revised schedule is valid until 15-Sep-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qatar Airways previously outlined a phased rebuild of its Doha network, planning a gradual increase to more than 90 destinations under a revised schedule valid until 15-Apr-2026, while continuing to use dedicated flight corridors co-ordinated with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.1 It then projected growth to more than 120 destinations by mid-May-2026 under another revised schedule.2