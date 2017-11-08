Qatar Airways CEO: 'I wish I could buy more' of Cathay Pacific

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, commented (07-Nov-2017) on the airline's acquisition of a 9.6% stake in Cathay Pacific, stating: "I wish I could buy more". Regarding the carrier's strategic investments in other airlines, Mr Al Baker said it is difficult to make money in the airline business and stakes in other carriers allow Qatar Airways to spread the risk. He said Qatar Airways achieves "a lot of synergies" and economies of scale through its partnerships, including in negotiating fuel, ground handling and aircraft.