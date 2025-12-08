Loading
8-Dec-2025 11:08 AM

Qatar Airways appoints new Group CEO

Qatar Airways appointed (07-Dec-2025) Hamad Ali Al-Khater as Group CEO, effective 07-Dec-2025. Mr Al-Khater previously served as Doha Hamad International Airport chief operating officer. He replaces Badr Mohammed Al-Meer as Group CEO. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Hamad Ali Al-Khater previously served as chief operating officer at Doha Hamad International Airport, where he outlined plans to add more gates before mid-2025 to improve passenger convenience and support Qatar's economic growth1. He replaced Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, who succeeded Akbar Al Baker as Group CEO after serving as COO of Hamad International Airport2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More