8-Dec-2025 11:08 AM
Qatar Airways appoints new Group CEO
Qatar Airways appointed (07-Dec-2025) Hamad Ali Al-Khater as Group CEO, effective 07-Dec-2025. Mr Al-Khater previously served as Doha Hamad International Airport chief operating officer. He replaces Badr Mohammed Al-Meer as Group CEO. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Hamad Ali Al-Khater previously served as chief operating officer at Doha Hamad International Airport, where he outlined plans to add more gates before mid-2025 to improve passenger convenience and support Qatar's economic growth1. He replaced Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, who succeeded Akbar Al Baker as Group CEO after serving as COO of Hamad International Airport2.