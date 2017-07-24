Qatar Airways announces Doha-Sydney-Canberra service effective 12-Feb-2018

Qatar Airways plans to launch daily Doha-Sydney-Canberra service, effective from 12-Feb-2018, as per a 22-Jul-2017 GDS and inventory timetable display. The carrier will operate with Boeing 777 equipment. CAPA - Centre for Aviation noted the service will increase Doha-Sydney frequency to twice daily, despite restrictions which limit the carrier to operate a total of seven frequencies per week with any aircraft type between Qatar and Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. These restrictions do allow for additional frequencies to either of the four cities provided they route via or continue to a non-major Australian city. Qatar will not be allowed to sell Sydney-Canberra sector.