Qatar Airways and Air Algérie sign codeshare partnership agreement
Qatar Airways and Air Algérie signed (03-Nov-2025) a codeshare partnership agreement, effective for travel from 15-Nov-2025. Under the agreement, Qatar Airways will codeshare on Air Algérie domestic services connecting Algiers to Annaba, Constantine, Oran, Tamenghest, Timimoun and Tindouf, while Air Algérie will codeshare on Qatar Airways services connecting Doha to Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Muscat. The codeshare agreement "will soon be expanded to include additional destinations". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qatar and Algeria previously signed an air transportation services agreement, allowing designated carriers to operate unlimited and unrestricted passenger and cargo services between the two countries and discussing ways to strengthen bilateral civil aviation ties1. In addition, Air Algérie launched twice weekly Algiers-Doha service, complementing Qatar Airways' operations on the same route2.