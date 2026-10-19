19-Oct-2026 11:21 AM
QantasLink completes upgrades on first A320 in Perth
Qantas Group reported (16-Oct-2026) upgrade work on the first of 19 QantasLink A320 aircraft based in Perth has been completed, with the aircraft "set to enter service this week". The A320s are being fitted with WiFi and are undergoing seat and cabin upgrades. QantasLink also took delivery of its first Embraer E190 in Perth in Sep-2026, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas Group previously outlined a multi-million AUD programme to fit Network Aviation’s A319/A320 fleet with onboard WiFi and new seats with USB-A/C charging and device holders, targeting completion in 1Q2027.1 QantasLink also secured an initial three mid-life Embraer E190s to replace Network Aviation’s Fokker 100s, with up to 14 E190s planned.1 2