QantasLink completes upgrades on first A320 in Perth

Qantas Group reported (16-Oct-2026) upgrade work on the first of 19 QantasLink A320 aircraft based in Perth has been completed, with the aircraft "set to enter service this week". The A320s are being fitted with WiFi and are undergoing seat and cabin upgrades. QantasLink also took delivery of its first Embraer E190 in Perth in Sep-2026, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]