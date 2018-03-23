Qantas unveils unique wellness based Perth Airport lounge

Qantas unveiled (23-Mar-2018) its new Perth International Transit Lounge, ahead of the launch of its new service from Perth Airport to London Heathrow on 24-Mar-2018. The lounge has been designed by Australian Industrial designer David Caon and SUMU design, in consultation with the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre using an evidence based approach to wellness. It features seating for 141 customers, multiple USB and charging ports, wireless printing, WiFi and TV screens, 15 shower suites and service by Sofitel. Menus in the lounge have been designed by Neil Perry from Rockpool restaurant and the lounge features a hot and cold buffet, an prepared food outdoor BBQ, a full service bar, hydration station and barista prepared coffee. The lounge incorporates a number of novel wellness features, including 'light therapy' in the shower suites to help adjust body clocks, a studio offering stretching and breathing classes, a refresh area and an outdoor open-air terrace. The Perth International Transit Lounge is located in the new T3/T4 integrated domestic and international passenger hub at Perth Airport. The international wing features a streamlined immigration and customs area, a large outdoor deck with alfresco seating, food and beverage outlets and a duty free store. [more - original PR]