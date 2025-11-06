Loading
Qantas to commence phase two of business lounge construction at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport

Qantas Airways announced (06-Nov-2025) plans to commence the second phase of construction on its Sydney International Business Lounge at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport from 08-Dec-2025. The construction phase follows exterior extension works, with the project to increase seating by more than 30%. Completion is scheduled for 2027 ahead of the carrier's Project Sunrise ultra long-haul flights to London and New York. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Qantas also commenced construction on a new international business lounge at Auckland International Airport in Apr-2025, with the facility due to open in early 2026 and support passengers travelling to New York and trans-Tasman routes1 2 3 4 5. The Sydney lounge project formed part of a wider AUD100 million lounge investment programme, which included recent expansions in Adelaide, Hobart, and Broome6 7 8.

