Qantas joins Association of Asia Pacific Airlines
Qantas Airways joined (20-Jan-2025) the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), effective immediately. AAPA director general Subhas Menon said Qantas "would not only strengthen the Association's voice in international aviation policy discussions, but also reinforce effective regional collaboration on key aviation tenets, namely safety, sustainability, and seamless air travel". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lion Air recently became the first low-cost carrier to join the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA)1. Vietnam Airlines also joined the AAPA, participating in its meetings and joint activities2. The AAPA has expressed a focus on expanding its membership to include carriers from India and potentially extending its geographic coverage3 4.