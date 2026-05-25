25-May-2026 12:35 PM
Qantas issues commercial policy following Skytrans reduction of Sydney-Lord Howe Island service
Qantas Airways issued (22-May-2026) a commercial policy for passengers impacted by the reduction of Skytrans Australia frequency on Sydney-Lord Howe Island service from 12-Jun-2026 to 30-Aug-2026. Qantas will offer rebooking, credit and refund options. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas Airways previously said QantasLink and Skytrans were finalising a codeshare enabling Qantas customers to access Sydney-Lord Howe Island, after Skytrans was awarded the NSW Government licence exclusively from 26-Feb-2026 until Mar-2030 following Qantas’ Dash-8 Q200 retirement.1 Skytrans’ booking system and LinkedIn posts indicated it planned twice daily Sydney-Lord Howe Island services from 26-Feb-2026, and it completed its first test flight to the island.2 3