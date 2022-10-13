Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Oct-2022 11:53 AM

Qantas Group to increase international capacity to 77% of pre COVID levels in H2FY2023

Qantas Group forecast (13-Oct-2022) international capacity is expected to increase from 61% of pre COVID levels in H1FY2023 to 77% in H2FY2023. This is largely determined by the ability to return additional A380s from storage and required maintenance, as well as the delivery of three new Boeing 787-9s for Qantas International and additional A321LRs for Jetstar. Domestic capacity will be 94% of pre COVID levels for H1FY2023, growing to around 100% for H2FY2023. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More