Qantas Group to increase international capacity to 77% of pre COVID levels in H2FY2023

Qantas Group forecast (13-Oct-2022) international capacity is expected to increase from 61% of pre COVID levels in H1FY2023 to 77% in H2FY2023. This is largely determined by the ability to return additional A380s from storage and required maintenance, as well as the delivery of three new Boeing 787-9s for Qantas International and additional A321LRs for Jetstar. Domestic capacity will be 94% of pre COVID levels for H1FY2023, growing to around 100% for H2FY2023. [more - original PR]