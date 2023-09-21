Qantas Group reports 336 aircraft as of 30-Jun-2023
Qantas Group announced (20-Sep-2023) it retains "significant flexibility" in its fleet to respond to changes in market conditions through fleet redeployment, refurbishment, lease extension or return and retirement. During FY2023, Qantas International took delivery of two Boeing 787-9 aircraft and QantasLink activated six additional wet lease Embraer E190s from Alliance Airlines. An additional two A320-200 aircraft were transferred from Jetstar Airways to QantasLink to support the growing resource market and one A320-200 was returned to the lessor. Nine next-generation A321LRs were also received in the Jetstar Group and one Boeing 737-300F was retired from freight operations. At 30-Jun-2023, the Qantas Group fleet totalled 336 aircraft.