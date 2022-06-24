24-Jun-2022 12:45 PM
Qantas Group international operations to reach 90% of pre-coronavirus levels in FY2023
Qantas Group announced (24-Jun-2022) no changes to its international capacity plans, with operations increasing from approximately 50% of pre-coronavirus levels to 70% by the end of Q1FY2023 to help meet demand. Growth will continue as additional A380 aircraft are returned to service, with total group international capacity to reach 90% of pre-coronavirus levels by Q4FY2023. [more - original PR]