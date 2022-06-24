Qantas Group further reduces domestic capacity for FY2023

Qantas Group adjusted (24-Jun-2022) domestic capacity for much of FY2023 to assist with the recovery of sustained high fuel prices. For Jul-2022 and Aug-2022, an additional 5pp of capacity will be removed on top of the 10% announced in May-2022. This 15% cut will also be applied in Sep-2022. A cut of 10pp will be applied to schedules from Oct-2022 to the end of Mar-2023. This reduces the group's planned domestic operations to 106% of pre-COVID-19 levels for Q2FY2023 and 110% for Q3FY2023. The reductions, combined with robust international and domestic travel demand, are expected to help the group substantially recover the elevated cost of fuel indicated by forward oil prices. The capacity cuts will also assist with the near term resourcing pressures. [more - original PR]