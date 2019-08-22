22-Aug-2019 10:23 AM
Qantas Group expects better FY2020 outlook, forecasts decline in competitor capacity
Qantas Group announced (22-Aug-2019) the group plans to focus on matching capacity with demand, together with growing revenue to recover higher fuel costs for its FY2020 outlook. Key details include:
- Total fuel bill is expected to increase AUD3.95 billion (USD2.67 billion) and is fully hedged;
- Group capacity is expected to increase 1% by 1H2020, with Group domestic capacity predicted to be flat or slightly down. Group international capacity s expected to increase by 1.5%, while competitor capacity is expected to decline 1% in 1H2020;
- Inflation impact on Group expenditure, including wage growth, is expected to be AUD250 million (USD169.5 million)
- Transformation benefits are expected to be AUD400 million (USD271.2 million);
- Gross capital expenditure is expected to be AUD2 billion (USD1.35 billion) for FY2020;
- Net underlying depreciation and amortisation is expected to be AUD130 million (USD88.2 million) higher than FY2019. [more - original PR]