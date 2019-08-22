Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Aug-2019 10:23 AM

Qantas Group expects better FY2020 outlook, forecasts decline in competitor capacity

Qantas Group announced (22-Aug-2019) the group plans to focus on matching capacity with demand, together with growing revenue to recover higher fuel costs for its FY2020 outlook. Key details include:

  • Total fuel bill is expected to increase AUD3.95 billion (USD2.67 billion) and is fully hedged;
  • Group capacity is expected to increase 1% by 1H2020, with Group domestic capacity predicted to be flat or slightly down. Group international capacity s expected to increase by 1.5%, while competitor capacity is expected to decline 1% in 1H2020;
  • Inflation impact on Group expenditure, including wage growth, is expected to be AUD250 million (USD169.5 million)
  • Transformation benefits are expected to be AUD400 million (USD271.2 million);
  • Gross capital expenditure is expected to be AUD2 billion (USD1.35 billion) for FY2020;
  • Net underlying depreciation and amortisation is expected to be AUD130 million (USD88.2 million) higher than FY2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More