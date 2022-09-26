Qantas Group appoints new Jetstar CEO and chief customer officer

Qantas Group appointed (26-Sep-2022) Stephanie Tully as Jetstar CEO. Ms Tully joined the Qantas Group 2004 and has worked across operational, commercial, marketing and customer loyalty functions in progressively more senior roles. She has been a group executive and chief customer officer since 2019. As a result of this appointment, Markus Svensson will be promoted to chief customer officer and become a member of the group executive committee reporting to the group CEO. Mr Svensson is currently executive manager of network, revenue management and alliances. Ms Tully and Mr Svensson will commence transitioning to their new roles shortly, ahead of a formal handover in Nov-2022. Current Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans will leave the role by the end of 2022. [more - original PR]