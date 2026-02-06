6-Feb-2026 11:20 AM
Qantas Group announces closures for regional lounge upgrades
Qantas Group announced (05-Feb-2026) plans to implement regional lounge closures to facilitate upgrade works:
- Rockhampton: 05-Feb-2026 to 18-Feb-2026;
- Kalgoorlie: 08-Feb-2026 to 14-Feb-2026;
- Gladstone: 08-Feb-2026 to 26-Feb-2026;
- Tamworth: 12-Feb-2026 to 21-Feb-2026;
- Coffs Harbour: 14-Feb-2026 to 24-Feb-2026;
- Mackay: 15-Feb-2026 to 09-Mar-2026;
- Karratha: 08-Mar-2026 to 19-Mar-2026.
The upgrades form part of the Group's "broader investment in regional Australia" including an extensive regional fleet renewal programme. [more - original PR]