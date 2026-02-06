Loading
Qantas Group announces closures for regional lounge upgrades

Qantas Group announced (05-Feb-2026) plans to implement regional lounge closures to facilitate upgrade works:

The upgrades form part of the Group's "broader investment in regional Australia" including an extensive regional fleet renewal programme. [more - original PR]

