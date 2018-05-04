Loading
Qantas Group: All business segments delivering ROIC better than 10%

Qantas Group CFO Tino La Spina, via a presentation at the Macquarie Investor Conference, reported (03-May-2018) all segments in the airline group are delivering a return on invested capital (ROIC) of better than 10% and the group wide ROIC for 2017 was 20.1%. Qantas Group is targeting ongoing transformation gross benefits of AUD400 million (USD301.5 million) p/a. The group is also seeking to minimise its cost of capital by targeting a net debt range of AUD5 billion (USD3.8 billion) to AUD6.2 billion (USD4.7 billion). [more - original PR]

